Larry Mocherman (1940 – 2025)

MORENCI – Larry Floyd Mocherman, age 84, of Morenci, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, March 27, 2025, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.

He was born in Montpelier, OH on May 20, 1940, to the late Floyd H. and Elsie (Dally) Mocherman. After attending Montpelier High School, he went on to marry Louise Mansfield in Munson on October 14, 1961.

Together, they had almost 64 years of marriage. Larry was a machine operator at Morenci Rubber Products for many years and retired from Demlows in 2007.

Larry was an avid card player – anything from euchre to solitaire. In his younger years, he loved to hunt and play softball, basketball, and football with his kids and grandkids.

He loved attending sporting events and watching his favorite teams play on TV. In his free time, he loved attending auctions and garage sales, and was a collector of antiques.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Louise; children, Brent (Donna) Mocherman, Kim (Dave) Stiverson, and Ronda May; grandchildren, Kortney Mocherman, Garrett May, Sarah (Austin) Herman, Sydney Stiverson, Bailey (Jackson) Langenderfer, Brittany (Austin) Finnegan, Cooper (Selina) Stiverson, and Ella Tyson; nine great-grandchildren; and his twin brother, Jerry (Nancy) Mocherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd H. and Elsie (Dally) Mocherman, and a sister, Pat VanAuken.

The family received visitors on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci. Funeral services followed visitation with Rev. Andy Reynard, officiating. Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Larry’s memory may be given to the family for future designation. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is assisting with arrangements.