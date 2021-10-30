Williams SWCD Open House & Election

You are invited to the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Annual Open House and Board of Supervisors Election.

The Williams SWCD Open House and Election will be held Monday, November 8, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Williams SWCD Conservation Hall at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

The Open House will feature the election of one Williams SWCD Supervisor. The candidate in this year’s special election is Kevin Miller. You can also vote by absentee ballot by calling the office for more information and the details.

During the Open House, the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Cooperator Award will be announced. Chili, creamy chicken sandwiches, and refreshments will be served. Children can learn about pollinators while enjoying a fun pollinator activity.

The Williams SWCD Board and staff invite you to come together to cast your vote with people who have the mutual interest of conserving our land and water for those who live beyond us!

We hope to see you at this year’s Williams SWCD Open House as we commemorate 74 years of conservation. For more information, please call the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395. The Williams SWCD is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.”