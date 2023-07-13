Williams SWCD Preparing For Board Of Supervisor Election

The Williams Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is preparing for the Board of Supervisor election which will be held November 30, 2023. There are two ways to have your name placed on the Williams SWCD Board of Supervisors ballot.

Any person 18 years of age or older and resides within Williams County can seek election to the Williams SWCD board of supervisors.

Williams SWCD supervisors are public officials who volunteer their time. Names can be placed on the ballot in one of two ways:

Candidates can be nominated by the Williams SWCD nominating committee. This committee works throughout the year looking for candidates who are interested in the conservation and protection of natural resources within the county.

Or any person 18 years or older and who resides within Williams County wherein such election is conducted may petition to participate as an SWCD supervisor candidate by obtaining at least 10 valid signatures from residents and/or landowners from Williams County on the Candidate Nomination Petition form (EL-2), which must be completed and returned to the Williams SWCD office by the close of business on September 27, 2023.

All candidates nominated by the petition process must also complete the Statement of Candidacy Form (EL-1) to have their name placed on the ballot.

Candidates meeting the eligibility requirements and deadline will be listed on the ballot for the special election, which will take place on November 30, 2023, at the Williams SWCD office, 11246 State Route 15, in Montpelier, Ohio.

For more information or a nomination petition form, please call the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender. All Williams SWCD, ODA, and USDA programs, services, and assistance are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, age, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, disability, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, handicap, or veteran status.