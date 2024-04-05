Williams SWCD To Host Pond Clinic & Taking Orders For Fish Sale

(PRESS RELEASE) – Need help managing your pond? Would you like to improve it, but don’t know how? Well then attend a Pond Clinic on Monday, April 15, and have Steve Fender answer all your questions.

Steve and his sister Cheryl grew up helping their parents run Fender’s Fish Hatchery and they now manage the hatchery.

From his lifetime of experiences, he wrote the book ‘Pond Management – The Common Sense Guide’. From a small pond to a big lake, Steve has the answers to your questions. He will explain the calendar of pond life, stocking recommendations, fish species, aeration, oxygen, your pond and wildlife, and weed control – come with your questions!

The Pond Clinic is being sponsored by the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District. It will be held at the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier, starting at 4:30 p.m. with a hot dog roast. There is no fee to attend.

Reservations are requested for a food count by contacting the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395 by April 12.

The Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is also taking prepaid orders for their annual Fish Sale through Tuesday, April 16. A number of fish are available to purchase to stock your pond.

Bluegill, hybrid bluegill, channel catfish, large-mouth bass, yellow perch, and red-eared shellcrackers are sold in quantities of 25.

White amurs (8-12”) are available to purchase individually. The number of white amurs needed per acre is determined by the percentage of pond covered by plants.

Fathead minnows are available and are recommended for forage for bluegill, bass, and perch and are sold in quantities of 100.

The district is also offering 6-8” Japanese Koi. Fish pick up is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, at our office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

If you have any questions or would like to request an order form, call 419-636-9395 or you can order online at www.williamsswcd.org to place an order or to print an order form. The Williams SWCD is an equal opportunity provider and employer.