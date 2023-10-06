Winner Selected For Williams County Township Association Contest

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERTOWNSHIP ASSOCIATION FLAG WINNER … The winner of The Williams County Township Association drawing for a flag flown over The Ohio Statehouse at the Williams County Fair was Cam Miller of Bryan. Cam was very excited when notified of her winning, saying “We Won!, We Won! “She stated that she signs up for the drawing at the township booth every year, not really expecting to win, but there is always a possibility. She said that she had a very nice experience at the fair this year, and she felt that the attendance was up, we had great weather, and it was a great place to meet friends that you see every year. Cam has much history with the fair, having been a 4H advisor for many years, and participating in the flower shows. She said that they will proudly display the flag at their home North of Bryan. The flag was donated to the Township Association by Representative James Hoops. Pictured with Cam at the presentation is Kurt Roan.