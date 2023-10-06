German Lutheran Heritage To Discuss Genealogy At Next Meeting

The fall meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio is planned for Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 2 pm.

Our speaker will be German Lutheran Heritage member, Julia Chase. Julia’s topic for this meeting is ‘German Genealogy Using Family Search’.

This program will be beneficial for those of us seeking information on our heritage. Please join us at the Lutheran Social Services building 5 miles south of Archbold Ohio on St Rte. 66.

The meeting is free and open to members and visitors. German coffee cake and drinks will be provided. Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio