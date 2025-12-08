WINTER HOME IMPROVEMENT 2025-26

Maintaining your home prevents costly disasters and holiday stress, per the Winter Home Improvement Guide, with surveys showing 60% of Americans in seasonal upkeep mode, yet over half facing urgent fixes like burst pipes from cold, spending 6-18 hours monthly while budgeting ≤$300 for surprises. Prioritize leaks in faucets and roofs, use DIY like duct tape for pipes or window kits, and stock kits with tape, caulk, and tarps to save money—74% DIY, 80% use heavy-duty tape for gutters/roofs. Declutter via countertop organization, dividers, multifunctional furniture, and vertical storage for fresher spaces. Fix creaky floors with hardware tightening, shims, or kits for longevity; larger projects like additions or window replacements need pros for design, codes, efficiency, and warranties to boost value, comfort, and preparedness year-round.