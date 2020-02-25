Winter Storm Watch Issued For Williams & Fulton County

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE; National Weather Service Northern Indiana 437 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

In effect for the counties of De Kalb-Pulaski-Fulton IN-Whitley-Allen IN-White-Cass IN-Miami-Wabash-Huntington-Wells-Adams-Grant-Blackford-Williams-Fulton OH–Defiance-Henry-Paulding-Putnam-Van Wert; Including the cities of Auburn, Garrett, Winamac, Francesville, Medaryville, Rochester, Akron, Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, South Whitley, Fort Wayne, New Haven, Monticello, Monon, Brookston, Logansport, Royal Center, Peru, Grissom AFB, Mexico, Wabash, North Manchester, Huntington, Roanoke, Bluffton, Ossian, Decatur, Berne, Marion, Gas City, Upland, Hartford City, Montpelier, Bryan, Edgerton, Wauseon, Archbold, Swanton, Delta, Defiance, Sherwood, Hicksville, Napoleon, Deshler, Liberty Center, Paulding, Antwerp, Payne, Ottawa, Leipsic, Columbus Grove, Continental, Pandora, Van Wert, and Ohio City

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From Tuesday evening through Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes and also extend into Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel is also likely to be greatly hampered by late Wednesday as snowfall increases and winds become gusty causing blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.