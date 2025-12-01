Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Tonight For Williams & Fulton Counties

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect tonight across Williams and Fulton Counties, as another round of snow is set to move through Northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service issued the advisory following a weekend storm that left many local roads snow-covered and prompted snow emergencies throughout the region.

The latest advisory, released by the NWS Northern Indiana office, is scheduled from 8:00 PM this evening until 7:00 AM Tuesday. Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of new snowfall, with precipitation chances near 100 percent. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-20s, and light east winds may contribute to reduced visibility and slick road conditions overnight and into the Tuesday morning commute.

These conditions could slow down travel, especially during the early hours.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution, clear snow from vehicles, and allow extra travel time if driving is necessary. The National Weather Service advises that untreated roads could become hazardous, with the potential for black ice as temperatures drop. Residents are encouraged to follow official updates and be prepared for possible school or business delays as the region deals with this latest round of winter weather.