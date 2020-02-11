Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Williams & Fulton County

Including the counties of La Porte-St. Joseph IN-Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-De Kalb-Starke-Pulaski-Marshall-Fulton IN Kosciusko-Whitley-Allen IN-White-Cass IN-Miami-Wabash-Huntington-Wells-Adams-Grant-Blackford- Jay-Berrien-Cass MI-St. Joseph MI-Branch-Hillsdale-Williams-Fulton OH-Defiance-Henry-Paulding-Putnam-Van Wert-Allen OH.

Including the cities of Michigan City, La Porte, South Bend,Mishawaka, New Carlisle, Walkerton, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee,Lagrange, Topeka, Shipshewana, Angola, Fremont, Kendallville, Ligonier, Albion, Auburn, Garrett, Knox, North Judson, Bass Lake, Winamac, Francesville, Medaryville, Plymouth, Bremen, Culver, Rochester, Akron, Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, Mentone, Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, South Whitley, Fort Wayne, New Haven, Monticello, Monon, Brookston, Logansport, Royal Center, Peru, Grissom AFB, Mexico, Wabash, North Manchester, Huntington, Roanoke, Bluffton, Ossian, Decatur, Berne, Marion, Gas City, Upland, Hartford City, Montpelier, Portland, Dunkirk, Niles, Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Fair Plain, Benton Heights, Buchanan, Paw Paw Lake, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Marcellus, Sturgis, Three Rivers, White Pigeon, Mendon, Coldwater, Bronson, Hillsdale, Jonesville, Litchfield, Bryan, Edgerton, Wauseon, Archbold, Swanton, Delta, Defiance, Sherwood, Hicksville, Napoleon, Deshler, Liberty Center, Paulding, Antwerp, Payne, Ottawa, Leipsic, Columbus Grove, Continental, Pandora, Van Wert, Ohio City, Lima, and Spencerville.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Wednesday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may briefly mix with light freezing rain after midnight Wednesday night for areas along and south of US Highway 24.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Slow down and use caution while traveling.