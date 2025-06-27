YOUNG RIDER, BIG DREAMS: Jarid Jenkins Takes On The Bull Riding World

RIDING … Jarid is pictured here riding a bull during one of his events he attended.

DRESSED … Jarid is seen here all dressed and ready to go while being introduced to the crowd before riding.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

At just 14-years-old, Jarid Jenkins is already making a name for himself in junior bull riding. Coming from Wauseon, the ...