High Winds Flip Semis, Flatten Crops, & Damage Buildings Across Fulton County

BARN … A barn was destroyed after storms swept through Fulton County on Thursday, June 26th.

CAMPER … A camper was blown on to its side following recent strong storms. The camper itself also had damage to the metal underneath, having been slid on the ground before flipping, causing damage to the attached jack.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TREE … One of many large trees were uprooted from the ground following recent strong storms in Fulton County. Trees even larger than this one faced the same fate.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A severe storm swept through central Fulton County on Thursday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction that stretched from County Road L at County Road 8-2 southward to just past the Ohio Turnpike south of County 6-2.

Damage was scattered throughout the area, with reports of downed trees, destroyed structures, and overturned vehicles.

The storm’s powerful winds uprooted multiple very large and deeply rooted trees and snapped heavy branches across rural properties. Some of the fallen trees landed on homes and barns.

A camper was flipped onto its side, and a livestock barn suffered structural damage. In at least one instance, a barn was completely destroyed, and several others sustained roof damage. Utilities were also affected due to downed electrical lines and utility poles.

Crop fields in the storm’s path were flattened, and debris littered roads and properties throughout the corridor. Emergency crews responded to multiple calls across the affected region, including several non-injury accidents.

One of the most serious incidents occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 43 in Fulton Township, where the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a six-vehicle crash involving four semi tractor-trailers.

According to a press release from the State highway Patrol, the semis were traveling westbound when a strong gust of wind caused all four to overturn. One of the trucks even landed on two passenger vehicles.

Two of the semi drivers, 62-year-old Marzette Johnson of Richmond Heights, Ohio, and 58-year-old Ray Simmons of Decatur, Michigan, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel from multiple departments responded to the crash, including Swanton Fire and Rescue, Delta EMS, Fulton County EMS, the Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department, and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

A significant diesel spill from the crash required environmental cleanup and forced the closure of the westbound Turnpike lanes for approximately three hours. Traffic was temporarily rerouted at the Toledo Airport/State Route 2 exit.

Fulton County Emergency Management officials have been touring the damage and documenting impacted areas. The National Weather Service has also been notified of the damage.

Residents and property owners are encouraged to report damage and use caution when navigating debris-covered roads or working near downed power lines.