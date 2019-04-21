Alberto Garcia (1950-2019)

Alberto G. Garcia of Archbold, Ohio was born to Juanita Padilla-Gracia & Alberto G. Garcia on October 27, 1950 in Brownsville, Texas. He married Andrea L. Westrick on April 22, 1971 and celebrated 47 years of marriage.



As a young man, he accepted Jesus Christ into his heart and soul. After a brief, yet courageous battle he passed into eternal glory on April 17, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Westrick Drive in Defiance, Ohio and is now celebrating at the feet of his Lord and Savior.

He was a life-long member of Iglesia Menonita Del Buen Pastor, Archbold, Ohio and served his church cheerfully as a Church Council member, helpful aide on the Building Committee, Drummer & Soundman, during the past fifty years.

He realized his dream of being an entrepreneur during the early 90’s as founder of G.T. Contracting, Inc., a dream of providing a legacy for a family business that would carry on into future generations with their roots in Northwest Ohio. He loved the pavement maintenance business so much and had many decades of influence on his employees, both family & good friends of family who commonly referred to him as “Boss.”

He was preceded in death by his parents Juanita & Jose Tijerina, who both lovingly raised him to be thestrong example of a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, friend and leader that he was.

In addition to his wife, Andrea, he is survived by children, Alana (Marco) Garcia-Ramos, Bay City, MI, Julia Garcia, Wauseon, OH, Victoria (Dennis) Crawford, Toledo, OH, Alberto J. (Genie) Garcia, Archbold, OH, & Jose (Dreau) Garcia, Stryker, OH. He is survived also by 14 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Antonia (Conrado) Jensen, Jose G. Tijerina, Juanita (Michael) Hammersmith, Adelina (Chris) Grime, Jacob (Betsy) Tijerina and Pedro (Loli) Garcia, Alberto (Mary Kay) Garcia, Juan (Virginia) Garcia, Claudio (Irma) Garcia, & Oscar Garcia.

A celebration of life memorial service was held on April 20th at Iglesia Menonita Del Buen Pastor in Archbold with Pastor David Tijerina officiating. The family suggests Memorials be given to Iglesia Menonita Del Buen Pastor and to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

