Herbert Short (1933 – 2025)

(Active In West Unity Community)

Herbert J. Short, 92, of Goshen, passed away on July 1, 2025. He was born on June 2, 1933 to Simon and Elsie (Nofziger) Short, of Archbold, Ohio.

He attended Central Mennonite Church as a child and was a member of the Archbold Evangelical Mennonite Church as an adult, until moving to Topeka, Indiana in 1982.

After moving to Goshen, he attended Pleasant View Church. He married Arlene Butler, of Defiance, Ohio on June 2, 1955 and they were blessed to spend 70 years together. Herbert worked several jobs and was active in the community while living in West Unity, Ohio.

However, he most enjoyed starting Short Travel Service for the Amish with his wife, where he was able to visit all 48 continental US states, several Canadian provinces, and drove over 1.7 million miles. Once he retired, he enjoyed spending his time working in his wood shop and created many beautiful pieces.

Herb is survived by his wife, and three children: Darrell (Lavonne), Keith (Twila), and Vickie Short. He is survived as well by two grandchildren, whom he adored, Jared (Jacque Schrag) Short and Lindsey Short. He is also survived by brothers Walter (Shirley) Short and Roger Short, and sisters-in-law Arlene Butler and Virginia Stevens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters and two brothers, and a daughter-in-law Denise (Keith) Short.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Greencroft Vistas, Goshen Hospice, Green Oaks Assisted Living, and Pastor Mark Snyder. Your support and empathy was and is greatly appreciated.

Visitation will be on July 12, 2025 at 10:00 am at Pleasant View Church with funeral to follow at 11:30. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Pleasant View Church, The American Lung Association, or donor’s choice. Online Condolences can be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com