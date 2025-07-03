David Sanchez (1953 – 2025)

(Man Of Quiet Strength, Loyalty, And Humor)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of David Albert Sanchez, who left us peacefully at his home in Huntington Beach, California, on June 30, 2025, at the age of 72.

David was born on February 8, 1953, in Laredo, Texas, to Frank Sanchez Sr. and Naomi Ridgway.

A kind and steady presence in the lives of all who knew him, David was a man of quiet strength, deep loyalty, and gentle humor.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlene (Gamache) Sanchez, with whom he shared many cherished years; his father, Frank Sanchez Sr.; and his mother, Naomi Ridgway.

Though our hearts are broken by his absence, we take comfort in knowing he is reunited with those he so dearly loved.

David is survived by his devoted daughter, Danelle (Humphrey) Partida, and her husband Christian, who brought him great pride and joy; his treasured companion, Gigi the dog, who rarely left his side; his brother, Frank Sanchez; his three loving sisters, Barbra Curry (Lyle), Diana Dennis (Dan), and Teresa Towne (Powell); and his brother, Daniel Ridgway. And lots of nephews and nieces who loved him.

David’s quiet wisdom, warmth, and unconditional love will be deeply missed by his family and all who were fortunate to know him.