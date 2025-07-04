Lyle Hite (1949 – 2025)

(Delta Resident; Owner Of Hite Brother Farms)

Lyle D. Hite, age 75, of Delta, passed away peacefully at his home on July 3, 2025. He was born on November 7, 1949, to Courtland and Aliene (Beucler) Hite.

A graduate of Wauseon High School in 1967, Lyle dedicated his life to farming and was the proud owner of Hite Brothers Farms.

His deep roots in the land and commitment to hard work reflected not only his livelihood but his values, honesty, perseverance, and quiet strength.

On September 26, 1969, Lyle married the love of his life, Judy (Mossing) Hite. Together, they built a life grounded in love, faith, and family.

Some of his fondest hobbies over the years included bowling; where he was a member of various leagues and participated in numerous tournaments, supporting and cheering on his Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lyle also enjoyed genealogy and researching family history. He will always be remembered as a history buff and great storyteller. Lyle was a devoted husband, a proud father, and a beloved grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy; children, Carmen (Butch) Coy, Eric (Lisa) Hite, and Kelly (Jeremy) Bechstein; grandchildren, Anastacia, Lynette, Lane, Gabbie, Zack, Wyatt, Amelia, and Logan; along with many in-laws who he built long lasting friendships with over the years.

In addition to his parents, Courtland and Aliene, he was preceded in death by his brother, Cary Hite on October 1, 2021 and great nephew, Jacob Hite on March 14, 2018.

Lyle was deeply respected within his community, not only for his dedication to agriculture but also for the integrity and humility he brought to everything he did. His legacy will live on through the family he cherished and the land he nurtured.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service celebrating Lyle’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at the funeral home. Pastor Matthew Voyer will be officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may make a memorial contribution in Lyle’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com