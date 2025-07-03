LouAnn Barnes (1956 – 2025)

(1974 Graduate Of Delta High School)

On July 2, 2025, surrounded by her family at her home in Lyons, LouAnn Barnes became pain free and joined the angels in Heaven.

She was born on July 3, 1956 to the late Charles H. Hamilton and Mary Jane (Galbraith) Hamilton.

LouAnn graduated from Delta High School in 1974 and was a cheerleader her junior and senior years. As a young girl, she was involved in 4-H.

She showed the grand champion pig at the Fulton County Fair in 1969. Speaking of the fair, in 1971 she met her future husband, Greg Barnes there. They dated through high school and were married on September 11, 1976. LouAnn served on both the Jr. and Sr. Fair Board.

LouAnn was an avid bowler and golfer having recorded one hole-in-one. She passed on her showing and athletic skills to her children, Lacy and Clint. She spent many hours sitting in the bleachers watching them show their animals or play ball.

LouAnn’s love of animals led her to become a lifelong dog groomer, grooming up to 40 dogs a week. When LouAnn became Nana, she hung up the sports equipment to spend time and energy with her grandkids. She seldom missed an opportunity to watch them show no matter where it was at.

Through the years, she would use her imagination and creativity to make some unusual Halloween costumes for the kids and grandkids. A very special moment came on January 20, 2024 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Yes, the door was always open and the cookie jar always full at Nana’s house. She will be missed by all.

LouAnn is survived by her husband, Greg Barnes; daughter, Lacy (Nick) Stambaugh; son, Clint (Marcy) Barnes; grandsons, Cooper Stambaugh, Lincoln and Cash Barnes; granddaughter, McKinley Barnes; brother, Richard (Shirley) Hamilton; niece, Jill (Karl) Campbell, Lori (Ted) Puehler and many other friends and family.

LouAnn was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Herbert and Maxine Barnes.

A time of visiting by friends and family will be held from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, July 7, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service celebrating LouAnn’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at the funeral home with visiting prior from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Pastor Neil Wyse will be officiating. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot St. Wauseon, Ohio 43567, Lyons Royalton Fire Department, 409 W. Morenci St. Lyons, Ohio 43553 or First Health Hospice, 3131 Executive Parkway, Suite 106 Toledo, Ohio in her memory.

