Avery Playford

Avery L. Playford, 80, of Three Rivers Michigan, passed away December 6th, 2018 at his winter home in Florida. He was born in Osseo, Michigan, son of Lona and Vance Playford.



A Stryker Ohio graduate, Avery served in the U.S. Army, earned a B. S. degree and a Master in Social Work from Western Michigan University. Avery retired in 1997 from employment with the State of Michigan after working in mental health and the Department of Social Services as a licensing consultant for adult foster care.



He was a member of the Kalamazoo Ham Radio Club, loved music and was an avid fisherman. Avery was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.



Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Patty, two sons, David B Playford of Everett, WA, and James W. Playford of Woodstock GA., a daughter Judy (Jeff) Way of Kalamazoo, MI, two grandchildren, Ethan M. Way of Chicago, II, and Emma M. Way of E. Lansing, MI. and Avery’s sisters, Donna Hitt and Carmen Leupp both of Stryker, Ohio.



Loved and always missed, there will be a memorial service honoring Avery’s memory at the clubhouse at Kline’s Resort, Three Rivers, MI. on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

