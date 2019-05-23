Carol McMillen (1954-2019)

Carol Ann McMillen, 65, of Montpelier passed away early Wednesday morning at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on April 6, 1954 in Bryan to John E. and Willadene Mae (Fisher) Moore. Carol graduated from Montpelier High School.

Carol retired from the Ohio Turnpike Commission as a supervisor at West Gate Toll Plaza and the Bryan/Montpelier Plaza on November 30, 2018 after 20 years of service. She was a member of the Pioneer Church of the Nazarene. Carol enjoyed reading books and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Kimberly (Douglas) Stout of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Kristofer (April) McMillen of Alvordton, Ohio; six grandchildren, Heather, Karsan, David, Lilly, Kaidynce & Emersan; mother Willadene Moore of Montpelier; brother John (Jana) Moore, Jr. of Haslett, Michigan; and sister Dee (Rick Emch) Moore of Toledo. Carol was preceded in death by her father, brother Dale Moore and fiancé Gary Michelson.

Visitation for Carol will be on Friday, May 24th from 4-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday, May 25th at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Gene McBride to officiate. Interment will follow at West Franklin Cemetery in rural Fayette.

Memorial contributions may be given to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

