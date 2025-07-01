Garth Maughan (1938 – 2025)

(Delta Resident)

Garth Brigham Maughan, age 87, passed away at his home in Delta, Ohio on June 29, 2025.

He was born in Logan, Utah and preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. White and Dawn L. (Johnson) White.

Garth graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, Ohio and went on to college to receive his engineering certification.

He worked as a mechanical engineer throughout his career and retired from Dana Corporation after 15 years.

On June 18, 1965 he married Roberta “Bobbie” Shoaf and together shared 45 loving years together until her passing on June 27, 2010.

Garth loved his Lord and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; where he volunteered and served others in many capacities.

He enjoyed many hobbies, including hunting and fishing, but nothing compared to his passion for cars. Garth rebuilt engines, restored vintage vehicles and was awarded 21 patents through Dana Corporation’s Automotive Industry.

He is survived by his daughters, Taimi (Scott) Henderson of Cincinnati, OH and Terri (Tim) Hash of Grove City, OH; brother, Robert (Michele) White of Bethlehem, PA; six grandchildren, Ryan (Radhika) Nichols, Natalie (Jeremy) Payton, Nicole (Evan) Nichols/Polaski, Grace (Frank) Herman, Shae and Savannah Hash and six great grandchildren, Riaan, Leela, Eames, Poppy, Layla and Eve.

Services may be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Garth’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.