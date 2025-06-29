Douglas Shields, Sr. (1940 – 2025)

(Lifelong Resident Of Morenci, Michigan)

MORENCI—Douglas Gene Shields Sr., age 85, of rural Morenci, passed away Friday, June 27, 2025, peacefully surrounded by family.

He was born June 7, 1940, in Morenci, the son of the late Gene and Mabel (Elarton) Shields. A 1958 graduate of Morenci High School, Doug was a lifelong Morenci area resident.

Doug married the love of his life, Sharon Green, on October 27, 1962, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Adrian. They went on to spend almost 63 years together building a great life and raising three sons.

Doug lived a simple life; he enjoyed working around the house, going to church on Sundays, and golfing. In the words of Doug, “72 degrees and a light breeze is perfect golf weather.”

Surviving in addition to his wife are his three children, Douglas Shields Jr. of Napoleon, OH, Jeffery (Candy) Shields of Milford, MI, and William Shields of Morenci; four grandchildren, Courtney (Roman) Reyes of Napoleon, OH, Caitlyn (Carl) Bittinger of Lyons, OH, Damon Casebere of Morenci, and Zack Shields of Morenci; two great-grandsons, Curtis and Creed Bittinger of Lyons; a brother, Roger (Jane) Shields of Tallahassee, FL; two sisters, Linda Hames of Raleigh, NC and Carol Shields of Plymouth, MI; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Carol) Green of Brighton, MI and Kenneth Green of Sand Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in his death by his parents; maternal grandparents, William and Minnie Elarton; paternal grandparents, Edward and Lillian Shields; parents-in-law, Robert and Gladys Green; and a sister-in-law, Trudy Green.

In accordance with Doug’s wishes, cremation will take place. The family will receive friends at St. James Lutheran Church near Archbold, OH on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. until a memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Pastor James C. Strawn will officiate. A luncheon will follow, and inurnment will take place at a later date in Weston Cemetery, Weston, MI.

Memorial contributions in honor of Doug are suggested to benefit St. James Lutheran Church. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.brownvanhemert.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home, Hudson.