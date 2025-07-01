Margaret Everetts (1934 – 2024)

(1952 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Margaret Ellen Everetts, age 90, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 8:54 P.M. on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at The Laurels of DeKalb, in Butler, Indiana, where she was a resident.

Margaret worked at Phillips/Magnavox. She was an active member of Crossroads of Zion Church, was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening.

Margaret was born on September 13, 1934, in York Township, Steuben County, Indiana, the daughter of Claude B. and Clella C. “Peg” (O’Connor) Schoonover. She was a 1952 graduate of Edgerton High School. Margaret married Olus D. “Buzz” Everetts on August 2, 1952, in Hamilton, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2023.

Margaret is survived by her son, Tom (Linda) Everetts, of Edgerton; daughter, Marcia (Rodney) Ellison, of Edgerton; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and sister, Suzann Walter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Olus D. “Buzz” Everetts; one daughter, Margie (Everetts) Longacre; sisters, Madeline Freese and Sharon Blalock and brothers, Claude “Junior”, Duane “Butch”, Michael and Larry Schoonover.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Crossroads of Zion Church, 7997 Co Rd 4A, Hamilton, IN 46742. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Gene Thimilar officiating. Burial will follow in Eddy Cemetery, near Hamilton, Indiana.

Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton is honored to serve the Everetts family. Memorials are requested to Crossroads of Zion Church, near Hamilton.

