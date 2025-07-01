Jeff Bialecki (1961 – 2025)

(Lifelong Resident Of Delta)

Jeff S. Bialecki went to his eternal home on Monday morning, June 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family at his Delta home.

He was born on February 6, 1961, to the late Sandra and Ted Bialecki. A lifelong resident of Delta, Jeff graduated from Delta High School in 1979.

On July 9, 1983, he married the love of his life, Jamie (Galbraith), and together they raised two children: daughter Janel (Brandon) Krauss and son Justin Bialecki (Tyler Moore).

Jeff dedicated most of his career to working in the electrical profession, beginning with H. Poll Electric, Dyer and McDermott in Wauseon and most recently, Krauss Lane Electric. Beyond his profession, he was a passionate and active member of his community.

He devoted many years to the Delta Area Jaycees, where he participated in and chaired numerous service projects. He organized the Delta Chicken Festival parade for several years and proudly served as festival chairman for three.

His commitment to local youth and athletics led him to serve as president of the Panther Athletic Club for five years. Jeff was also a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, where he served on various committees and spent several years as Sunday School Superintendent.

He found joy in preparing sausage for the church’s pancake suppers and was the go-to fry cook for the beloved fish fries. In his free time, Jeff loved being with his family, playing cards and games, camping, and enjoying time at the lake.

He will be fondly remembered for his incredible sense of humor, quick wit, and remarkable cooking talents. He was a master of the grill, best known for his smoked turkey, BBQ spareribs, and chicken cooked over an open pit.

Jeff is survived by his beloved wife Jamie, children Janel (Brandon) Krauss and Justin (Tyler Moore) Bialecki, and cherished grandson Oyer Krauss. He is also survived by his only sister Shari Stough, mother-in-law Nancy Galbraith, and loyal canine companion, Jersey.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday, July 6, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Jeff’s life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta Ohio 43515 in Delta on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM. Pastor Matthew Voyer will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, Panther Athletic Club, 504 Fernwood St., Delta, Ohio 43515 or Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.