Carol Randell (1936-2019)

Carol D. Randell, 82 years, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday evening, May 14, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Carol was born June 6, 1936 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Maude (Hesrick) Streight. She married Richard T. Randell on June 26, 1966, and he preceded her in death on August 25, 2002.

Carol was employed at Allied Moulded Products. She attended the Bryan First Church of Christ. Carol enjoyed bowling, traveling, reading, country music, especially Kenny Chesney, and her dogs. She treasured the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her six children, Ron (Shellee) Brown of Bryan, Laurie Armstrong of Rockford, Illinois, Doug Randell of Bryan, Terri (Bruce) Bayliss of Bryan, Cindy Randell of Riverside, California, and JoEllen (Patrick) Pessefall of Montpelier; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn Schelling of Archbold and Rita Adams of Toledo; former spouse, Frederick Brown of Corona, California. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; one daughter, Susan Caccamo, and five sisters.

Visitation for Carol D. Randell will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Carol will begin at 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Humane Society or to charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

