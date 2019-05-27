Carol St. John (1953-2019)

Carol Lynn St. John, 65, of Camden, Michigan passed away Sunday afternoon at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance. She was born on July 6, 1953 in McComb, Ohio to John Delbert and Marvel (Moyer) Anderson.

On September 30, 1978 she married Allen J. St. John in Pioneer, Ohio and he survives. Carol loved being outside, going for rides and walks. Carol was a very caring person and loved her family and everyone she met in her life. She assisted her husband with farming and taking care of the cattle and steer on the family farm in Camden. Carol was a member of the Silver Creek Church of the Brethren.

Carol is survived by her husband of 40 years, Allen; a son Benjamin (Valerie) St. John of Camden; 12 grandchildren; five brothers Steve (Charlotte) Anderson, Dan (Jan) Anderson, Stanley (Faye) Anderson, Bob (Vicky) Anderson, and Tom (Karen) Anderson; a sister-in-law Ann (Randy) Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11 am at the Silver Creek Church of the Brethren in Pioneer with Pastor Terry Baldwin to officiate. There will be a time to receive friends from 10 am until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church.

