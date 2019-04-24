Charlene Donley (1933-2019)

Charlene Marie (Froelich) Donley, age 85, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Gardens of Paulding, surrounded by her family, after a sudden failure of health.

Charlene was delivered by her grandmother, Lucinda Berryman on August 17, 1933 in Bryan, the daughter of Ed and Agnes (Berryman) Froelich. She was a graduate of Defiance High School. She married Leo Bob Donley on June 7, 1951 in Defiance. They were married for 53 years before he preceded her in death in 2004.

They were blessed with four children, Leo Bob (June) Donley, Jr., of West Virginia; Karen (Stephen) Fenter, of Defiance, David Donley (deceased) and Vickie Joice, of Bryan; five grandchildren, Daniel (Kerri Schindler) Donley, Jason (Gayle) Fenter, Erik (Kathy Snyder) Fenter, Dawn Ankney and Mike McCabe; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Edward (Toni) Froelich and Leon (Barb) Froelich and sister, Diana Gallant and sister-in-law, Peggy Froelich, all of Defiance. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; a son, David ; brother, Gerald and Gene Froelich and a sister, Bonnie Hasselswerth.



Charlene devoted her life to her family. She loved, nurtured and never let anything or anyone stand in her way. Charlene and Leo were one of the founding parents of Good Samaritan School. David, who was born with Down’s Syndrome, thrived and surpassed everyone’s expectations, except her own. She was a bus driver for Good Samaritan School for 25 years starting out with driving a station wagon. She served as secretary on the school board at QUADCO for five years. After her retirement, she was a volunteer at Defiance Regional Medical Center until falling ill and was a member of Defiance Eagles Auxiliary #372.

She enjoyed her sewing and craft shop where she made dolls, toys, goose clothes, keepsake and custom articles and many other crafts. Saturdays were spent going to garage sales and antiquing. Spending time in her flower garden brought her great joy. She and Leo enjoyed fishing in Canada every summer for many years. Always bringing back a story of the one that got away.

In honor of Charlene’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at a later date to inter her and her son David, who died May 19, 2011, next to Leo at the Veteran’s Section of Riverside Cemetery in Defiance. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to celebrate her life may be donated to Good Samaritan School or the Activity Fund of Gardens of Paulding.

