Crystal Beach (1952-2019)

Crystal Ann (Pultz) Beach, age 66, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, Ohio.

Crystal was born October 09, 1952 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Charles W. and Margaret V. (Losey) Pultz. She married Jerry E. Beach on May 30, 1992 and he preceded her in death on May 13, 2018. She was a graduate of Evergreen High School. She enjoyed caring for her grandson and caring for her nieces and beloved pets.

Survivors include, her son, David (Alison) Pultz, Morenci, Michigan. Step-son, Wayne Beach, Wauseon, Ohio Grandson, Hunter Pultz. Sisters, Patricia Pultz, Florida and Lois Shanahan, Grand Rapids, Michigan, numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Crystal is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother and three sisters.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Beach and Pultz families, 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Noon Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Noon Saturday in the funeral home. Pastor Donna Stutzman will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Funeral luncheon will follow the interment service in Hope Christian Fellowship Church, Wauseon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of family preference. Online condolences at www.grisierfh.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

