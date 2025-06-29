Robert Weitzel (1968 – 2025)

(Former Member Of Bryan Eagles)

Robert K. Weitzel, age 57, of Montpelier, passed away Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Bob worked as a laborer at several area companies including Sauder Manufacturing, Ohio Art and Service Master, and as a security guard at Spangler Candy Company.

He attended Grace Community Church and the House of Prayer, and was a former member of the Bryan Eagles. Bob enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren.

Robert K. Weitzel was born on April 10, 1968, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Donald Willis and Nancy (Cronk) Gimson. He is survived by his son, Robert W. Weitzel, of Montpelier; daughters, Alesha Weitzel, of Montpelier and Elizabeth “Beth” Weitzel, of Sarasota, Florida; grandchildren, Mark, Twilla, Braelyn, Zoei, Keegan, Emily and Donald; sister, Shelby Cramp, of Angola, Indiana; brothers, James Weitzel, of Montpelier and Anthony Gimson, of Arkansas; uncles, Edwin Turman, of Montpelier, Roy Cronk, of Defiance and Ted Cronk, of Montpelier and his beloved cats, Sylvester and Duffus. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with Bob’s wishes, there will be no public services. Memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society in his memory.

