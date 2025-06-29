Susan Smith (1950 – 2025)

(Alvordton Resident)

ALVORDTON – Susan E. (Nanny) Smith, age 74, of Alvordton, passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

She was born in Defiance on December 15, 1950, to the late George and Minnie (Kagy) Richards.

On January 12, 1978, she married Roger W. Smith in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2013.

Susan was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker her whole life. In her free time, she greatly enjoyed reading and crocheting – belonging to knitting and crocheting clubs and book clubs.

She was also a very good writer – writing many book reports in her lifetime. Her family says she was a great cook, however, did not enjoy cooking very much. Cats, country music, and dancing were also other favorites in her life.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jerry (Lori) Lewellen, Maria (Mark) Keegan, Charles (Shannon) Ries, Jon (Alisha) Schang, and honorary daughter, Debbie; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry and Jon; and sisters, June (Tim) and Beatrice.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son in infancy, R.C. Ries; grandson, Logan Ries; brothers, Allen and Richard; and sisters, Helen, Rosa, Anna, Martha, and Barbara Ann.

Memorial visitation for Susan will be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM and 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, July 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM and continue until time of memorial service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Lowell Fast will officiate and burial of cremated remains will follow in Waldron Cemetery.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh..com. Memorial donations in Susan’s memory may be given to Williams County Humane Society.

The Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.