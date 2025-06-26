Timothy “Tim” Gerken (1955 – 2025)

(Retired From Miller Brothers Construction)

Timothy “Tim” Gerken, age 69, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday morning, June 24, 2025.

He was born on November 22, 1955 in Wauseon, Ohio to Victor and Elaine (Rupp) Gerken.

Tim was a 1974 graduate of Defiance High School. On February 21, 1998 he married Deborah Bowen who survives.

Tim worked for Miller Brothers Construction as a Bridge Superintendent until his retirement in October, 2020. He loved to race dirt bikes in his younger years. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, and everything outdoors.

He helped conduct a workshop to teach trapping skills for kids and their parents in conjunction with ODNR. He was also a bee-keeper and “dog whisperer”. Tim and Deb had a huge vegetable garden and would set their produce out at a free roadside stand.

Tim loved keeping the family tradition of making sauerkraut, and in his later years he picked up golfing with his wife. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog. Tim was a huge fan of the Michigan Wolverines. He will be greatly missed by his family and many great friends.

Tim is survived by his loving wife Deb Gerken, son Blake (Morgan) Gerken of Lexington, SC, daughter-in-law Emily Gerken of Napoleon, OH, stepdaughter Erin (Victor Williams) Booth of Toledo, OH, and stepson Noah (Lori) Bowen of Bryan, OH. He also leaves behind three grandchildren; Jae Vonna Booth, Eliza Gerken and Cora Gerken, his mother Elaine (Ken) Harris, nephew Tyler (Jaylynn) Gerken, niece Sarah (Brian) Baumgart, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Victor H. Gerken, brother Ty Gerken, son Brent Gerken, and grandson Elijah Bowen.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson-Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street) in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 28th at St. John Lutheran Church, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. There will be one hour of visitation before the service at the church

Memorials are suggested to Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.