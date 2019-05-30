Debra Stinehelfer (1950-2019)

Debra J. Stinehelfer, age 69, of rural Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 6:38 P.M. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.Mrs.

Stinehelfer was a 1968 graduate of Bryan High School, graduated from Defiance College in 1972, and received her master’s degree in guidance from IPFW, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She taught K-12 physical education in the Central Local Schools, where she was also the volleyball, girls’ basketball and track coach for many years. She retired with thirty years of service and later worked at Kohl’s in Fort Wayne for ten years. Debra was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church near Sherwood, Ohio. She enjoyed traveling, watching her grandchildren at their events and dining out.

Debra J. Stinehelfer was born on May 15, 1950, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Jim R. and Juanita Jean (Ellis) Kyser. She married James D. Stinehelfer, Jr., on June 24, 1972, in Defiance and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2010.

Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer (Korey) Huss, of Decatur, Indiana, and Jessica (Ryan) Aldrich, of New Haven, Indiana; four grandchildren, Hayden and Morgan Huss and Emalyn and Gracin Aldrich; two sisters, Pam (Rex) Dickinson, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Sue (Rodney) Bauer, of Bryan, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in St. John’s Lutheran Church near Sherwood, with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating. The family will also receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Farmer Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.

