Diane (Oberlin) Lagerstrom, 65, of Petoskey, Michigan passed away May 20, 2019, after a courageous battle against Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Diane grew up in Defiance , Ohio, graduated from Defiance High School in 1971, and went to college earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Bowling Green University and a master’s degree in nursing at Wayne State University. She worked at various health institutions for over 40 years. At the time of her illness she was working at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital .

Diane is survived by her daughters: Kelsey Lagerstrom and Andrea (Ryan) Fettig; her parents: Jack and Dorothy (Jean) Oberlin; her grandchildren: Audrey and Corbin Fettig; and her siblings: Linda (Jeff) Maag, Gary (Karen) Oberlin, and Jeff (Chris) Oberlin.

Friends and family wishing to make a charitable donation in memory of Diane are asked to please consider Hiland Cottage Hospice House in Petoskey. At this time, per Diane’s request, no memorial service will take place.

