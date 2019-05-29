Elizabeth Storrs (2019)

Elizabeth Eleanore Storrs, infant daughter of Tatianna (Stine) and Matthew Storrs, gained her angel wings early Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019.

Elizabeth was born on May 1, 2019, at CHWC Bryan Hospital. Complications at birth gave her a shortened life, but even in her 27 days of life on this earth, she offered an immeasurable amount of love to her adoring family.

In addition to her parents of West Unity, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Joseph (Barbara) Stine of West Unity and Kimberly Stine (and Gordon Helms) of West Unity; paternal grandparents, Frank and Terry Storrs of Fayette; maternal great-grandparents, William Stine of SC, Jeff and Diane Keasler of Defiance, OH; paternal great-grandmother, Alice Gamble of Morenci, MI; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by a maternal great-grandmother, Judee Stine; paternal great-grandparents, Tic and Sonny New and Wayne Gamble; maternal great-uncle, Adam Stine; paternal uncle, Nathan Storrs; and her great-great grandparents.

A graveside service for Elizabeth will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette with Pastor Crystal Goodnight officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions are suggested to benefit the family, to aid with medical and final expenses. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

