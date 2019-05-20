Florence Nofziger (1933-2019)

Florence K. Nofziger, age 85 years, of Pettisville, passed away Saturday morning, May 18. 2019, in her home. She was born November 8, 1933, near Archbold, the daughter of Henry and Ida (Weber) King.

She married Alvin Nofziger on September 15, 1957, and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2005. A lifelong resident of the Archbold/Wauseon area, she was a homemaker, and enjoyed making crafts, crocheting, tatting, making ribbon flowers, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the West Clinton Mennonite Church near Pettisville.

She is survived by three children, Patsy (Doug) Jackson of Archbold, Jeff (Cathy) Nofziger of Wauseon, and Jodi (Dick) Spiess of Archbold; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Andrew (Doris) King of Archbold. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son, Timothy; four brothers, Freeman King, Dale King, Olen King and Orville King; four sisters, Dorothy Lantz, Inez King, Martha King, and Delilah King.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at West Clinton Mennonite Church with Pastors Ryan Harker and John Horning officiating. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the West Clinton Church from 3 – 8 PM on Tuesday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP Hospice or the West Clinton Mennonite Church.

