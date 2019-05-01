Glenn Lorntz (1931-2019)

Glenn F. Lorntz, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 from complications of a stroke.

Mr. Lorntz was a graduate of Bryan High School which prepared him for an office job with Northwest Materials in Bryan. He served in the United States Marine Corps for two years at Paris Island, South Carolina during the Korean War. In June 1967, he founded Lorntz Construction operating as a contractor, builder and developer for over 40 years. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, the Bryan Kiwanis Club for 55 years, a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose and Bryan American Legion Post 284. He served on the Bryan and Williams County Zoning and Planning Commissions.

Glenn F. Lorntz was born on June 25, 1931, in Williams County, Ohio, the son of Howard F. and Mildred E. (Long ) Lorntz. He married Donna Jean Bistline and they had four children. He is survived by Michael Lorntz, of Bryan, Linda (Bob) Bell, of Fremont, Ohio, Laura (Craig) Wolin, of Toledo and Mark Lorntz, of Bryan; seven grandchildren, Valerie (Boog), Veronica (Matt), Alexandra, Emily (Luke), Natalie ((John), Rachel and Reid; nine great-grandchildren, Kiarra, Wyatt, Lucy, Henry, Phinehas, Aliza, Josiah, Drew and Rory; and sisters, Anna (Doug) Borges, of Sacramento, California and Barbara (Roger) Bennett, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Daryle Lorntz and sisters, Mary Lorntz and Ina Young.



Visitation will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. immediately following visitation, with Kurt Plouck officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, with graveside military rites provided by the Bryan American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

