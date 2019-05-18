Hazelmae Partee (1927-2019)

Hazelmae Partee, age 91, of Archbold, Ohio and formerly of Evansport, Ohio passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus early Sunday morning, May 12, 2019 in Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold, Ohio.

She was born June 14, 1927, the youngest of five children of Newton and Dorothy Peterson. She grew up on a farm in Tiffin Township, Defiance County. Hazelmae graduated as valedictorian of her class from Tiffin High School in Tiffin Township, and went on to Defiance College to further her education.

From there she accepted a position at the Charles Company Department Store in Defiance where she worked for many years. She later married Richard Partee upon the completion of his tour of duty in the South Pacific. Hazelmae and Richard were married on May 4, 1947 at the Rural Chapel EUB Church and lived happily together for 65 years until Richard’s death in June 2012.

Hazelmae was very active in the Evansport United Methodist Church teaching Sunday school and holding various office positions. She also used her musical talents by playing piano and accordion, as well as singing. Hazelmae was a member of the Top of Ohio Sweet Adelines for many years. Many of her friends and neighbors may remember her driving a 1965 Mustang to deliver Avon which brought her many years of enjoyment.

Surviving Hazelmae are her son, Rick (Trudy) Partee, of Stryker, Ohio. Daughter-in-law, Michelle (Clyde) Varner; grandchildren, Erin (Matt) Cassidy, Danielle Partee, Kristin (Peter) Kircher, Elijah (Alexis) Partee, and Courtney Partee; great-grandchildren, Callen Cassidy, Emily Kircher, and Cameron Cassidy, a sister-in-law and nieces and nephews. Hazelmae is preceded in death by her parents, brother and three sisters, husband and a son, Kirby.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with Hazelmae’s family, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Evansport United Methodist Church, Evansport, Ohio. Interment services will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 in Riverview Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Defiance, Ohio. Memorial service and celebration of Hazelmae’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Evansport United Methodist Church. Funeral luncheon will follow the memorial service in the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evansport United Methodist Church or the charity of family preference. Online condolences may be made at: www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

