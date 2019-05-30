Hobert McClaine (1933-2019)

Hobert McClaine, 85 years, of Bryan passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan.

Hobert was born November 30, 1933 in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, the son of the late Hobert E. and Leona (Treadway) McClaine. He married Betty L. Kirk on July 30, 1955 in Fayetteville, West Virginia and she preceded him in death. Hobert worked as a machinist at Simpson Industries for over 35 years and was a lifelong farmer. He had a passion for farming and loved the outdoors. Hobert enjoyed playing horseshoes, hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his three sons, Eugene (Sandy) McClaine of Pioneer, Michael (Peggy) McClaine of Bryan and Richard (Linda) McClaine of Bryan; five grandchildren, Eugene McClaine, II, April (Joe) Witte, Victoria McClaine, Nicky (Adam) Olds and Eric (Apryl) McClaine; 13 great-grandchildren and sister, Charlotte (Richard) Gallo. Hobert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; three brothers, Cortez Swagger, Emry Swagger and Lee McClaine.

Funeral Services for Hobert McClaine will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Visitation will be held Saturday in the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

