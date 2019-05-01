Joan Beach (1929-2019)

On April 27, 2019, Joan Estelle Beach, 90, (also known as Joan Hartsock, Joan Lockhart from previous local Bryan marriages) was called home to the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Welcoming her into the Kingdom of God are her parents, Galen and Tressa Shankster; her three sisters, Erma, Ilah and Wilma Jean; her brother (Philip); and many other loved ones.

Joan was born on March 21, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. During her life she lived in northwest Ohio (Bryan and Pioneer); Cincinnati, Ohio; Crossville, Tennessee; and southwest Florida (Marco Island and Naples).

Joan was multi-talented and artistic and she was an accomplished decorator, seamstress, beautician and an amazing cook. Along with her husband, William R. Beach, she owned several successful small businesses well into retirement. She and her husband, Bill, were longtime members of the Marco Island United Methodist Church. She was the founder of the original Bryan Fabric Center on Bryan Fountain Square and had a successful beauty shop in Pulaski, Ohio, for seven years.

For the past several years, she resided at the Terracina Grand Senior Living in Naples, Florida, with her loving and devoted husband, William (Bill) R. Beach. She was known for her glamorous and impeccable style, her beautiful singing voice, warm and beaming smile and wonderful sense of humor.

Joining her husband, William R. Beach, in mourning her passing are her large family, her many friends and all that were touched by her loving and kind spirit. Joan was the loving and supportive mother to Dana Hartsock of Cumming, Georgia; Dennis Hartsock of Naples, Florida; Julie (Hartsock) Young of Athens, Georgia; and stepmother to Debra Beach of Crawfordsville, Indiana, and Bonnie (Wayne) McDaniel of Hamilton, Ohio.

Her 12 grandchildren will forever be blessed with her love and wisdom: Kelly (Stephen) Moss, Kimberly (Brian) Morani, Damian (Katie) Hartsock, Lindsay Hartsock, Bryan (Jessica) Hartsock, Joanna (Justin) Gwin, William (Demitria) Beach and Brittany (Paul) Simpson. Her 10 great-grandchildren loved her dearly and she was affectionately known as “Apple Grandma” by many of them because she had all Apple computer products.

Her life was full and she will always be remembered for her love of God, kindness, generosity and her ability to make the sweetest lemonade when life gave her lemons.

Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Naples Funeral Home, 3107 Davis Blvd., Naples, Florida. Christian service to immediately follow.

