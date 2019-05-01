Joanne Nearing (1935-2019)

Joanne Kay (Jonker) Nearing of Dade City, Florida, and formerly of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away April 24, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was born June 1, 1935, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Criss and Elma (Keeler) Jonker and they precede her in death. Joanne grew up on the family farm in Quincy, Michigan, where she raised cattle that she actively showed in 4-H. She attended Quincy High School and played varsity basketball, earning a gold basketball which she wore proudly on her school sweater. Joanne graduated from Quincy High School in 1953 in the top 10 of her class.

On Oct. 8, 1953, she married Richard Nearing and he survives in Dade City. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary in October. Also surviving are a daughter; Kristy (Charles) Ponder of Dade City; a son, Douglas (Mercy) Nearing of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and four grandchildren, Alex Ponder of Dade City, Adam (Anitra) Nearing of Alaska and Garrett and Sophia Nearing of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two sisters, Susan McEwen of St. Marys, Ohio, and Nancy (Lloyd) Riddle of Clarkston, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, preceding her in death are a son, Ronald Criss Nearing; two grandchildren, Nicole and Chad Crommer; and a brother-in-law, Ray McEwen.

Joanne’s wishes were that she have no visitation or funeral. Instead, cremation will take place and she will have her ashes scattered in the woods on the family farm where the Jonker girls were raised.

