Judith Shaffer (1939-2019)

Judith A. Shaffer, age 80, of Montpelier, passed away Sunday evening, May 19, 2019, in her home. Prior to her retirement she had owned and operated three H & R Block offices. She had also worked for Burton Finch, Jr. CPA.

Judith was born in Bryan on April 25, 1939, the daughter of Marion and Mary (Ross) Wines. In 1960, she married Henry “Mick” Shaffer, and he survives. She was a former board member of the 169 Board for the former Sunnyside School.

Surviving, besides her husband, Mick, are two sons, Troy (Barbara) Shaffer of West Unity, Tracy Shaffer of Montpelier; grandchildren, Sarah (Michael) O’Brien, Daniel Shaffer, Nathan (Katie) Shaffer; great-grandsons, Jaxson and Brady O’Brien; and brother, Doyle (Mira) Wines of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jim Wines; and two sisters, Sharon Miller and Patricia “Patsy” Wines.

Visitation for Judith will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday May 22, 2019, at the Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, also at the Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

