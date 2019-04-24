Margaret Murray (1943-2019)

Margaret Ellen Murray was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on Aug. 22, 1943, to Nixon S. Elliott and Elizabeth (Sears) Elliott. She married Gerald L. Murray on Oct. 20, 1961, in Jackson, Michigan, and he preceded her in passing on Jan. 9, 2017.

She worked at Vaco Products in Jonesville, Michigan, and Alsons Corporation in Hillsdale, Michigan.

She is survived by two daughters, Paula Murray and Michelle (Mark) Reynolds; one son, Jerry Murray II, a retired submariner; and two grandchildren; and four sisters. She was preceded in passing by parents and three brothers, Edwin, Tom and Robin Elliott.

A funeral service to honor Margaret Ellen Murray was held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on April 23rd. Interment followed at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams.

Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle, Suite 200, Maumee, OH 43537.

