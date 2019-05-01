Roxanne Scott (1973-2019)

Roxanne Esther Scott, age 45, of Wauseon, went to her heavenly home on Monday, April 29, 2019, from the comfort and care of her loving family and caregivers at Sunshine Community in Wauseon.

She was born on September 20, 1973, in Morenci, MI., the daughter of Connie Opdycke. Roxie was born with Rett Syndrome, a rare disorder that impaired much of her functioning throughout her short life. In later years, she lived under the care of Sunshine Communities Inc., a residence and support service that allowed her numerous opportunities and social interaction. She loved people-watching, particularly men, and loved spending time with family. She especially found great comfort and happiness listening to music.

Surviving to mourn her loss are her parents, Connie and Ken Wagner of Fayette; siblings, Scott (Jacy) Wagner, Chad (Jen) Wagner, Lynnette (Jason) Smith all of Fayette and Brenda (Andy) Shantz of Pioneer, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd and Hutoka Opdycke and Ray and Katherine Roshong.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service for Roxanne will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Bandy officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Roxanne are suggested to benefit Rett Syndrome Foundation (www.Rettsyndrome.org), Sunshine Communities, or the Fulton County Special Olympics. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

