Ruby Reagle (1931-2019)

Ruby J. Reagle, age 88, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Reagle was a longtime cashier at WalMart and worked with her husband on the family farm. Ruby was a former member of the County Cousins and enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and riding motorcycle. She and her husband took several cross country bike trips.

Ruby was born on January 23, 1931, in Ottawa, Ohio, the daughter of Earl E. and Hazel (Mason) Dunlap. She married Ted A. Reagle in Van Wert in 1949 and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2019.

Ruby is survived by his daughters, Teresa Vollmer, of Kokomo, Indiana, Maurene (Harold) Sanders, of Pensacola, Florida and Elaine (Ray) Correa, of Adrian, Michigan; ten grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brother, James (Judy) Dunlap, of Bryan and sisters, Thelma (Roy) Stecher and Zelma Blakely, both of Bryan and Cathy (Robert) Dancer, of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Dale Perdue, brother, Edward Dunlap, and sisters, Edna Harmon, Esta Perdue and Helen Ladd.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

