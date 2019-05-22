Wanda Clingaman (1938-2019)

Wanda Sue (Westfall) Clingaman, age 80, of Stryker, Ohio entered into eternal peace Tuesday, May 21, 2019, unexpectedly at her home.

She was born in Montgomery, Michigan on June 15, 1938, the daughter of Clyde and Della (Price) Westfall. On December 01, 1956 she married the love of her life for 62 years, James S. Clingaman. She was a member of the Stryker United Methodist Church. Sue worked at Strydel of Stryker for 30 years.

She was very loving and certainly loved all of her family. She enjoyed attending various events her grandchildren were involved with and happily cheered them on. In her past time, she enjoyed going to their cottage on Little Long Lake, working on crossword puzzles, shopping and cooking for her family. Everyone enjoyed Sue’s pies.

Surviving are her husband, James; sons, Gary (Diane) Clingaman, of Wauseon, Jeffrey (Laura) Clingaman, of Stryker, James (Dawn) Clingaman, of Stryker. Grandchildren; Kimberly Clingaman (Chad Henricks), Terence (Beth) Clingaman, Hunter (Michaela) Clingaman, Tanner (Kelsea McNeil) Clingaman, Hayden Clingaman, Spencer Clingaman, Oliviah Clingaman, Nancy Leahy, Rex (Tara) Leahy, Jay Leahy. Great-grandchildren; Kaleb (Susie) Leahy, Thomas Leahy, Mea Eberly, Gavin Leahy, Brooklyn Leahy, Raina Leahy, Luke Leahy, Claire Clingaman. Great-great grandchildren; James Leahy, Adalyn Leahy, Silas Leahy, Miles Leahy. She is also survived by sisters, Della (Art) Sattison, of Fremont, Indiana, Judy (Gary) Kimpel, of Napoleon, Mary Westfall, of Toledo, brother; Ben (Jan) Westfall, of Punta Gorda, Florida. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Rebecca Sue, brothers, Edward Westfall, Richard Westfall, Lester Westfall, Clayton Westfall, Elmer Westfall, Delbert Westfall. Sisters, Geneva Draggoo, Phyllis Sattison, Janet Cowley, Cindy Andrews and a great-grandson, Clayton Clingaman.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Clingaman family 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Stryker United Brethren Church, Stryker, Ohio. Funeral services will be private for the family, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stryker United Brethren Church, Stryker, Ohio. Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

