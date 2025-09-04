15th Annual Prayer Breakfast To Be Held In Bryan

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

2025 STEERING COMMITTEE … Seated left to right are Jenella Tilton Carole Cramer, Tami Smith and JoNell Gotshall, with Deanna English, Kay Byroads, Karen Walker, Cathy Leu and Rebecca Miller standing behind them. Not present – Marilyn Richards.

PRESS RELEASE – For the past 50 years a group of faithful ladies has formed a steering committee to plan an event which has been held every autumn in Bryan, Ohio.

This has not been just any event, but a Prayer Breakfast designed to lift up the name of Jesus and to bless all elected officials with prayer coverage.

On September 23, 2025, the group will celebrate by holding the 50th Bryan Area Christian Prayer Breakfast, with this year’s speaker, Del Duduit, coming from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Special music will be shared by a trio of lovely ladies from the area, Connie Hanson, Ranae Heeres and Whitney Heeres, who are known for sweet worship of their Lord wherever they participate in leadership.

Tickets are available for all who wish to join in celebrating this milestone, seeing many or your government leaders, and participating in lifting them all up in prayer.

A delicious breakfast is held from 8:30 to 9:30 that morning, with the opportunity to speak with any leaders who are present.

All adjourn to the sanctuary between 9:30 and 10, for a one-hour service with scripture, prayers, music and speaker. The following info should help you make your plans so be sure to get this on your calendar. We hope to see you there!

A SPECIAL CALL TO ANY PREVIOUS PARTICIPANTS

The steering committee would love to see anyone who has participated in the past in any way, which includes being on the committee, speaking, providing special music, and being on the program in any way.

Please get your tickets and when you arrive, let us know who you are and how you were a part of this wonderful event.

2025 Bryan Area Christian Prayer Breakfast

Speaker: Del Duduit – Regional Manager of the Billy Graham Association

Musicians: Connie Hanson, Ranae Heeres and Whitney Heeres

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan, Ohio

Continental Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 and Program: 10:00-11:00

Tickets: $8 donation which covers either portion or both portions

Call 614-849-5986 (or tickets may be purchased at the door)