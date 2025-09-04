Highway Patrol Investigating Twin-Engine Plane Crash Near Wood County Airport

PRESS RELEASE … The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor-injury twin-engine plane crash that occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on September 3 near the Wood County Airport.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Piper Seminole attempted to land to the west, on Runway 28, where the left-seat pilot, Ulrich Marlon Tchiedje Ngaleumo, 23, Pickerington, aborted the landing and attempted to do a go-around procedure.

The right-seat pilot, Joel Borton, 34, Perrysburg, then took control of the twin-engine plane and made a forced landing in a bean field approximately one-quarter mile northwest of the departure end of the runway.

Mr. Ngaleumo sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Wood County Hospital by ground ambulance. Mr. Borton was not injured. The Piper sustained heavy damage.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Bowling State University Police Department, Bowling Green Fire Division, Wood County Regional Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident remains under investigation.