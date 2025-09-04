Stryker Class Of 1975 Celebrates 50th Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

REUNION TIME … The 1975 Graduating Class of Stryker High School celebrated their 50th class reunion at JJ Winns in Holiday City on August 9, 2025. We were greeted at the door by Joyce, Margo and Jane who wonderfully coordinated our time together. They also planned a delicious meal that we shared over laughter and many stories. We missed these who could not attend and also those who have passed on. Those in attendance- 1st row left to right -Debbie Grieser Anderson, Laura Heer Garrow, Margo Maynard Stramen, Kandy Clark Vitek, Kathy Oliphant Mock, Robin Ruffer Brenneman. 2nd row left to right- Rick St. John, Colleen Ruffer Henry, Sue Aeschliman Groff, Marsha Horne Buehrer, Marsha Sword Lucas, Joyce Winzeler Elling, Ron Heer, Ric Rummel, Sandy Ruffer Bostater. 3rd row left to right-Linda Barber Morgan, Jane Starry Voth, Kevin Meyers, Joe Strup, Noel Doehrmann, Jim Impton, Rusty Goebel, Randy Partee, John Shaffer.