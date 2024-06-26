Bryan Teen Killed, Montpelier Teen Sustains Critical Injuries In Crash

Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on June 25, 2024, at approximately 5:33 AM on County Road 13, south of County Road I in Williams County.

Jennavieve Ebersole, age 16, of Bryan, Ohio was traveling southbound on County Road 13 in a 2008 Pontiac G6. Ebersole lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned several times. Ebersole was partially ejected. Kurstin Hadley, age 16, of Montpelier, Ohio, was ejected from the vehicle.

Hadley was transported by LifeFlight to Promedica Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, with serious injuries. Ebersole was pronounced deceased at the scene. Safety belts were not used in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Montpelier Fire Department, Williams County Emergency Medical Services, John’s Towing, and the Williams County Coroner.

The Ohio reminds drivers to wear seatbelts and never drive distracted or impaired. The crash remains under investigation.

(Ohio State Highway Patrol – Press Release)