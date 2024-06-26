Country Singer Dylan Raymond To Perform At Bryan’s Flair On The Square

Renowned Nashville recording artist Dylan Raymond is set to grace the stage at 2:30 p.m. during this year’s Flair on the Square event in Bryan, Ohio.

Noted for his captivating baritone voice and dynamic performances, Dylan Raymond continues to make significant strides in the country music scene.

With an impressive roster of collaborations including Trace Adkins, Diamond Rio, Aaron Tippin, and many other notable artists, his performance promises to be a highlight of the event.

Support this talented Indiana native, as well as a host of other skilled musicians, artists, dancers, and performers, on Saturday, July 27 in downtown Bryan, Ohio.

The event will offer a diverse range of entertainment and activities, all of which are free and suitable for families.