180th Fighter Wing (Swanton) To Test Response Capability

(Swanton, Ohio) – The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Sandusky and Toledo, Ohio and Coldwater, Mich. areas on Wed., Feb. 22, between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Those living in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, Ohio areas and Coldwater, Mich. areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI).

A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat. The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.

Although scheduled for the morning, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather.